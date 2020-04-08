Fazer Foods open only for curbside pickup

Fazer Foods in Spalding is introducing a new way to do your grocery shopping.

To help slow the spread of coronavirus, the store is closed to the public but you can still get your groceries through curbside pickup.

To place an order, call the store and then pull up at the store’s front door where someone will bring your groceries right to your car.

“We’re a community store. And how do we keep this safe? It’s the only way I can think possible that our customers would be totally safe by coming and doing shopping with us other than closing,” said Clarence Fazer, owner of Fazer Foods.

They also have free delivery for people who are not able to leave their homes.

“I love you and I want everybody to be safe,” said Frazer.

You can call Fazer Foods at (906) 497-5216.