Father Marquette Catholic Academy students parade by teachers

Students of Father Marquette Catholic Academy got the chance to see their teachers from a safe distance on Monday night.

The teachers, office staff and administration organized a drive by parade for the students. Nearly all of the school staff spread out on the side of the road near the school.

Parents and students drove by, waving and saying hi to the teachers that they don’t get to see while the school is closed. The teachers hope that this event can help keep a connection between them and the students during this time apart.

“Finding the opportunity to allow teachers and students to come together like this, even though it’s not ideal, allows us to bridge that connection so that we can at least continue to work on those relationships and just let our community know that we miss them,” Jessica Betz, Principal at Father Marquette Catholic Academy.

While the school is closed, the students are participating in online learning activities.