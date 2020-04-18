Farmers adapt to growing and selling during COVID-19

Farms have had to change the way they do business during the COVID-19 outbreak. At Rock River Farm in Chatham, the decision was made to scale back on flowers and focus more on planting food. The farm is also shifting their business online.

When the weather finally starts to warm up, you can purchase one of many different essential seed kits to grow food for your family.

“We've also created some fun diagrams that people can use to figure out how to plant their gardens,” said Rowan Bunte, owner of Rock River Farm. “So in the diagram it shows how we would lay it out if we were planting it. It shows how much space is needed, where we would put it in the garden.”

Another major area of business for local farmers, the Marquette Farmers Market, is currently working out a way to shift to online sales, at least for the month of May.

