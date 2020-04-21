Farm Bureau Insurance Agency using car insurance savings to help local businesse

Farm Bureau Insurance Agency is passing car insurance savings along to local businesses.

They are kicking off the Economic Give Back program. Under the plan, local agents are nominating restaurants in their community to receive a $4,000 check. In Marquette, those businesses are Huron Mountain Bakery, The Delft Bistro, Smelted Pizza, The Burger Bus and the New York Deli.

Each member who has an auto insurance plan with Farm Bureau Insurance is receiving a $25 voucher to use at those businesses. It will also fund 15 free meals at each business for front line workers.

“We’re a single state operation that wants to help local businesses and individuals protect themselves from the risk of everyday life,” said Scott Huber, of The Huber Agency - Farm Bureau Insurance. “And a lot of times, that’s also ‘how can we give back in a scenario where things are tight, things are hard?”

Overall, the plan will add $5.5 Million into the Michigan economy.

