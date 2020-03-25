Family clears snow from basketball court to welcome neighbors to play

A Marquette father and daughter are uplifting their community in special way.

Since Tuesday, neighbors noticed the duo clearing snow off Shiras Park’s basketball court.

The pair say they decided to clear the snow to give their family and others the chance to "shoot some hoops."

This way people can be active and won't feel trapped indoors.

"Stasha plays basketball at Alma College, and she was talking about being able to shoot some hoops and wish the court was clear, and we both came up with 'well let's go over and see if we can clear it,'” said Gordie Warchock, one of the neighbors clearing snow from the court.

"Not every kid has a hoop outside their house where they can go shoot at, and luckily for me, it's just like right across the street, so it's a quick walk,” said Stasha Warchock, helping her father clear snow.

The family is expecting the court to be cleared and ready for play on Wednesday.