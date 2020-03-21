Family Video stays busy as people spend more time at home

Rentals at Family Video in Marquette are increasing during recommended social distancing orders as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Staff there is noticing much more foot traffic into the store. During this time, they are sanitizing every movie that is rented or returned to the store.

Video game rentals are also on the rise, as high school and college students have more free time with schools closed.

While many other entertainment options aren’t available, movie and video game rentals can help fill the void.

“Definitely, it’s good that we have something for them still. With everything closed down, restaurants, bars, anywhere public, it’s good to still have something for them to still do during this time,” Zachary Frey, Assistant Store Manager, Family Video.

Family Video remains open during normal business hours. In an effort to limit interaction, customers can also call in orders over the phone. Staff will complete the transaction from the parking lot.

