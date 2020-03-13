Families deal with coronavirus' impact on school closures

MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders decided to close because he felt some parents would question the safety of students if the district remained open.

There’s a lot of uncertainty going on for everyone right due to COVID-19.

But one woman says she's living by faith, and not by sight as she figures things out for herself and her family.

"Just a lot of prayer. A lot of taking it to the Lord in prayer honestly,” said Danielle Engle.

Engle is a Marquette mother of three young boys trying to figure everything out for her family.

"Having to think outside of the box in terms of logistics of it all,” she explained.

Engle's oldest son is in elementary school, which is now cancelled after Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all of Michigan’s public and private schools to close until April 5 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The mother of three is now curious if similar actions will happen for her two younger sons in daycare.

"All of that is kind of swimming around in my head right now,” she said.

Engle is worried what these financial costs will mean for her family.

"If daycare closes I doubt there will be any kind of refunding or repercussions with that."

She’s also concerned if daycare doesn't close, she'll have to find alternative child care for their oldest in elementary school since she isn't sure if she'll be able to work remotely, and doesn't have immediate family close by.

School officials understand their closed buildings present difficulties for families, like Engle, but MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders believed the community needed it.

"Eliminate any panic or anxiety that our students, staff or maybe community had,” he explained.

MAPS allowed students to pick up their belongings Friday.

The school doesn't plan to keep students active during this "extended spring break", but officials will provide a website list for parents wanting to continue their child's learning.

"Things like Khan Academy, those sorts of things so the district will issue that list a little bit later today,” said Saunders.

MAPS officials hope to help in other ways too.

The school district will provide a free breakfast and lunch feeding program over the next three weeks.

This service will be available for any students 18 and younger, regardless if they're a map student or not.

The breakfast service will start at 8 a.m. Monday, and run until 9 a.m. at Marquette Senior High School’s canopy entrance.

The lunch service will follow at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

JJ Packs also will partner with our lunch service program and send extra canned goods home for students over next three weeks.

“Right now, we’re told that we have to separate the breakfast and lunch.

We’re trying to get more information where we’d only have to make one trip, and we can hand you your breakfast and lunch at the same time,” said Saunders.

The school doesn't have this information yet, so they'll continue instructing people to come at the specific times.