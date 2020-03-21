Fallen firefighter Benjamin Lauren honored with funeral procession through Gwinn

The community of Gwinn remembered one of their own Saturday night, volunteer firefighter Benjamin Lauren, who died fighting a duplex fire on March 13.

The Forsyth Township Volunteer Fire Department was joined by fire departments from around Upper Michigan Saturday afternoon, for a processional through downtown. A small, private, funeral was held at Canale of Gwinn for family and friends. The convoy then made their way down North Pine Street, so the whole community could honor Lauren.

“We've gotten a couple of gut punches here in Gwinn this year,” said Joe Boogren, Forsyth Township Supervisor. “This is a bad one, coach Dion was a bad one, but we rally around each other and the way of life that we believe in, and that's the reason that we're all here.”

The community is hoping to hold a larger service for Lauren on Memorial Day weekend, if the Covid-19 pandemic has gotten better locally.

