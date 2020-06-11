Faiths join together in June to relieve food insecurity across Upper Michigan

An effort by local faith communities is underway in June to relieve food insecurity in the Upper Peninsula. While the faiths represented may differ greatly in beliefs, each affirms our duty to feed the hungry.

The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan, Temple Beth Sholom, Catholic Diocese of Marquette, Northern Great Lakes Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Marquette District of the United Methodist Church, and the Marquette Unitarian Universalist Congregation are joining together in this effort.

With a one-to-one matching grant of $50,000 to Feeding America - West Michigan (FAWM) by the Superior Health Foundation, Hoover Foundation/Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan, Reynolds Foundation, Frazier Fund, and the M. E. Davenport Foundation, the group hopes to raise $100,000 this month.

Families facing food insecurity can obtain fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and non-perishable foods in all counties through Feeding America's mobile food pantries and depot delivery systems. Feeding America reports distributing more than one million pounds of perishable and non‐perishable foods across every county in the U.P. in 2019.

In the Upper Peninsula, one-in-eight residents faces food insecurity. The rate for children is one-in-five. Given the impact of the COVID‐19 virus, business and school closures, along with increasing unemployment, these statistics are becoming worse. Youth are particularly affected as many of them have relied on school breakfasts and lunches.

Feeding America is also facing increased challenges to meet the U.P.’s needs. During the first seven weeks of the pandemic, March 16 through May 3, Feeding America’s food bank distributed more than 500,000 pounds of food in the U.P. This is nearly 50% higher than the same period last year. However, donations are down.

Along with purchasing food in bulk with monetary donations, Feeding America “gleans” food from grocery stores, farmers, restaurants and the food service industry, and manufacturers. This keeps administrative costs to a minimum and allows 97.5% of funds raised to go to the distribution of food. Every dollar donated to Feeding America provides four nutritious meals for children and families. However, with grocery store demand high, and food service low, donations are also low.

When a mobile pantry is scheduled, Feeding America publishes the dates and times of availability in local newspapers. People only need to show up and be able to pick up the food. Other resources for food assistance can be found at www.feedwm.org/findfood.

The Episcopal diocese has volunteered to do the accounting for this project. Checks should be made out to Feeding America West Michigan with “U.P. Mobiles” written in the subject line.* To ensure tracking and routing of funds, mail to the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan, 131 East Ridge St., Marquette, MI 49855. You may also donate on‐line by visiting www.tinyurl.com/uphunger. The funds will be forwarded to Feeding America - West Michigan.

As there are no mobile pantries in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties, donations received from those areas will be matched and held in a separate account to purchase food for the Western U.P. Food Bank. Those wishing to donate to the Western U.P. should note this on their check.

For more information, contact Mary Sullivan by email at marysullivan54@sbcglobal.net with FAWM in the subject line.