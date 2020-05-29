Fair board cancels Florence County Fair for 2020

The Florence County Fair has been a strong community tradition for more than 116 years. The fair provides an opportunity to showcase and share our agricultural and natural resources and highlight the talents of our many exhibitors in a three-day, family-fun event.

Thanks to the large number of dedicated volunteers, exhibitors, businesses, organizations and sponsors, the fair opens to thousands of people each year.

The Florence County Agricultural Society and Fair Board has been staying informed and working diligently during these unprecedented times to create the 2020 Florence County Fair. When all of this first began, the picture was unclear of what would happen in the coming days, weeks and months.

Although there is still some uncertainty, there is a better understanding of what the next few months will realistically look like. The situation and corresponding decisions are complex.

No one knows for sure what the situation will be like when we hit fair time in August although guidance and social distancing regulations look to continue well into the fall and winter. With that in mind, the Fair Board reached the point where a decision had to be made in order to move forward one-way or another.

After long deliberation with much consideration given to the current state of our finances, guidance from the CDC, public health officials, directions and guidelines provided by insurance companies, it is with deep concerns for the public health and safety of our fair community and with great sadness that the decision has been made to cancel the Florence County Fair scheduled for August 28-30, 2020.

Throughout the last few months, the Florence County Fair Board has been in communication with County Health Officials, the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, the CDC, insurance companies and others in the fair industry for the most current COVID-19 information available. No one knows what the situation will be like at fair time in August. There are hurdles that would have to be cleared for sure, but the Fair Board has reached the point where we need to decide based on what we know today.

The Fair Board is sensitive to the fact that coronavirus has negatively impacted big moments, milestones, and experiences for those across the country and understands the cancellation of the Florence County Fair comes with great disappointment for those who plan, attend, exhibit, participate and support it. However, the health and safety of all people associated with every aspect of the fair are top priorities.

There are many changes that would have to be made to the fair schedule, including canceling many individual events at the fair, limiting the number of people who could attend, participate and watch other events.

Over the last few years, the Florence County Fair has been ever growing and improving regarding the quality and value and entertainment that is offered to the public. Implementing these drastic changes and planning for the health and safety (including keeping all the areas of the fair as clean as possible and practicing social distancing guidelines and standards) of thousands of people coming from various areas throughout the country would completely alter the schedule to the point that the fair would be a challenge to host the same high-quality event for all to enjoy.

These changes and requirements all come with a price attached to them, which would have negative financial implications for the fair. Looking at our communities and how businesses and individuals have been financially impacted already this year, the fair board unanimously made the decision not to seek any sponsorships this year. It is the right decision regarding sponsorships, but it will also directly financially impact the fair.

The Florence County Fair is an annual event that brings people together. Annually there are attendees from throughout Florence County, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and beyond.

Even after the limitations on the number of attendees at events are lifted, social distancing guidelines and requirements will still be in place. With the future of social gatherings unknown the Fair Board, as a united front, decided this is the only action to take to ensure our fairgoers and our fair family stay healthy during a time of such uncertainty.

We want to see you all at the 2021 Florence County Fair.

The Florence County Agricultural Society and Fair Board is grateful and appreciative of all the efforts that were already put forward by those involved in the planning of the 2020 Fair.

Now, more than ever, the Fair Board takes their mission and commitment to our community seriously, and looks forward to celebrating past traditions and making new memories at the 2021 Fair scheduled for August 27-28-29, 2021.

