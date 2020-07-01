Fair Authority comments on U.P. State Fair cancellation

Several people know Ed McBroom as a member of the Michigan Senate. But he’s also part of the U.P. State Fair Authority.

“We had to make the decision to postpone this year’s fair. That means all the exhibits and planned shows and stuff will be moved to next year’s calendar,” said Ed McBroom, Vice President of the U.P. State Fair Authority.

McBroom, along with the rest of the Fair Authority worked hard to create a plan for a successful fair.

“We put together a comprehensive plan for keeping the fair open this year. Really worked very hard on how we were going to mitigate risks by checking exhibitors, checking people coming in the gates, monitoring attendance,” said McBroom.

However, the regulations on social gatherings right now don’t allow for the types of crowds the fair sees every year.

“And then the state also told the carnivals they weren’t allowed to come,” said McBroom.

It became a decision that the Fair Authority couldn’t put off any longer.

“Without a carnival and without some changes to attendance levels, there was just no going forward anymore,” said McBroom.

McBroom, like most people, is upset.

“It’s like so many other things we’ve had to lose this year. There’s high school graduations, other events and festivals all over canceled earlier,” said McBroom.

But the Fair Authority is still working on a small livestock exhibit, but with social distancing restrictions.

“Particularly for our junior exhibitors who have already put in months and months of work and investment into animals,” said McBroom.

Even though we couldn’t see clearly into 2020, the Fair Authority is sure that next year’s fair really will be ‘the best fair yet’.