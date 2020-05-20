Facing tough budgets Ishpeming Schools to offer teachers voluntary severances

This week the Ishpeming School Board approving a voluntary severance package for teachers. The district, like many others, is facing some tough budget times ahead and are expecting to lose about a million dollars in revenue according to the District's Superintendent, Carrie Meyer.

"For this voluntary severance package, anybody is eligible if you have 15 years in the district and it's worth $20,000 over two years, so it's front loaded where you receive two payments of $10,000 one in September of this year and one in September of next year," Meyer said.

Meyer also said this was a difficult decision and they hate to see good teachers go but the budget they face will pose many challenges. Three teachers need to take the deal for it to be considered a valid offer, if five teachers take it the number is bumped up to $25,000 over two years. The deadline for teachers to take the deal is July 3 at noon.

