Face Masks from the Keweenaw has produced over 3,000 facemasks during outbreak

Face Masks from the Keweenaw started out with one woman looking to help out during the coronavirus outbreak, now it's grown into a force for good with over 1000 people on their Facebook page and even more masks produced.

"We have about 3,000 masks that we've produced and put out to our organizations with a goal of 10,000 masks, and there are 1100 people in our group on our Facebook page," said Mary Sue Hyslop, Administrator and Founder of Face Masks from the Keweenaw.

While healthcare workers are a priority for masks the group is also working to ensure that all essential workers in the area have a mask available to them.

"Things like the nursing homes, home health care providers, first responders, the police, EMS, and grocery store employees. Anyone who is an essential worker and is out there making this country tick," said Hyslop.

The group makes use of interesting and unique fabrics to get more people on board with regularly wearing a face mask.

"That ownership piece is psychologically tricky. It's not something that's easy for people to turn around and say 'I'm putting this mask on, and I don't have the illness that I know of', but we do have to face the facts that each and every one of us could be carrying this virus," added Hyslop.

Face Masks from the Keweenaw is working on becoming a nonprofit to be eligible for further donations and be able to create more masks.

"We still have to find a way to clearly communicate to people that this is something that makes sense to have out there, and have an avenue for getting resources. Sometimes what it takes is either becoming a business or a nonprofit organization," said Hyslop.

