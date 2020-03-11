FIRST in Michigan postpones robotics events due to 'potential threat' of coronavirus

FIRST in Michigan, who operate the FIRST Robotics events in Michigan, has postponed all events until further notice.

The full statement from FIRST in Michigan is below.

Due to the current and potential threat of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in our state and in accordance with public health recommendations, FIRST in Michigan has decided that, effective immediately, the upcoming FIRST in Michigan FRC District Events in our state will be postponed until further notice.

At this time, FLL and FTC spring season events, scheduled for May, will be held as planned.

This message does not speak to the FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit which are hosted by FIRST HQ. Currently, both FIRST Championships in Houston and Detroit remain unchanged in scope and schedule.

Due to the extraordinary circumstances of COVID-19, FIRST will refund the 2020 FIRST Championship registration fee in the event that FIRST Championship is canceled by FIRST HQ.

We recognize that teams have put an enormous amount of work into preparing for the season and we regret having to share such disappointing news. At the same time, we feel strongly that this action is necessary given that COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Michigan and the Governor has declared a State of Emergency.

Please know this decision was not made lightly. It was made in consultation with FIRST, our University partners, and our sponsors, many of whom are represented on the FIRST in Michigan Board of Directors. Our primary concern is always the health and safety of our participants and our volunteers.

We will continue to follow recommendations from the CDC, the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and local health departments as we monitor and assess the situation over the coming weeks to develop a plan to resume our FRC season and its events.

Learn more here.