FEMA awards city of Marquette over $2m for Lakeshore Boulevard project

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released $2,025,000 in Pre-Disaster Mitigation (PDM) funds to the city of Marquette for a flood mitigation project. The grant will fund the relocation of a section of Lakeshore Boulevard to mitigate erosion and flooding from Lake Superior, prevent coastal infrastructure damage and reduce public safety concerns.

“The Pre-Disaster Mitigation program enables communities to implement critical mitigation measures to reduce or eliminate the risk of loss of life and property during flood events,” said James K. Joseph, regional administrator, FEMA Region V. “This project will reduce future coastal damage in Marquette and lessen the financial impact on individuals and governments following a disaster.”

The intended result of the Marquette coastal project is to increase the buffer area between the road and Lake Superior, allowing for more natural adaptation and stormwater infiltration in the coastal zone. As part of the scope of the project, the area between the roadway and the lakeshore will be graded to provide floodwater storage, greenspace, and public access to the lakeshore in the City of Marquette.

“Hazard mitigation projects can potentially save lives and protect property,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “I encourage Michigan communities to apply for hazard mitigation grant dollars so they can become better prepared before the next emergency or disaster happens.”

PDM provides grants to state and local governments to implement long-term hazard mitigation measures. Through PDM, FEMA will pay 75 percent of the $2,700,000 eligible project cost. The remaining 25 percent of the funds, $675,000, will be provided by the City of Marquette.

