F-16 flyovers planned Wednesday over western UP communities

An F-16 flyover is planned over western Upper Michigan communities Wednesday to honor health care and essential workers.

The 148th Fighter Wing is a Minnesota National Guard unit based in Duluth, Minnesota. It's doing these flights in northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula.

The 148th Fighter Wing says these flights over Crystal Falls, Ironwood, Ontonagon and Florence, Wis. come at no additional cost to taxpayers. They have been combined with a previously scheduled training flight.

One flyover is planned over the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls between 11:10 and 11:25 a.m. and then over the Florence County Government Building in Florence between 11:20 and 11:35 a.m.

Another display is planned over Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital between 11:20 and 11:35 a.m. and then over Aspirus Ironwood Hospital between 11:25 and 11:40 a.m.

The complete schedules for the flights are in the image above.

The unit flies the Block 50 F-16CM, Fighting Falcon, described as the newest and most capable F-16 in the U.S. Air Force Fleet.

The 127th Wing from Lower Michigan is planning flyovers above Houghton and Marquette Tuesday afternoon.