F-16 aircrafts flyover Iron County Medical Care Facility

F-16 aircrafts flew over Western Upper Michigan communities Wednesday. Around 11:10 a.m. central time, Iron County Medical Care Facility members came out to the parking lot to witness the fly-over.

The facility's parking lot was packed with families to watch the flight and show support.

The 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, Minnesota, did the flight to honor health care and essential workers.

The Iron County Medical Care Facility administrator, Chester Pintarelli said, "This means a lot to the community and to our staff. Our staff is front-line. They are working with the residents, that are the most vulnerable population that are at risk.”

A registered nurse, and education director at the facility, Kattie Powell, said, "It feels pretty special to be included in this. We are here day in and day out, every day, all night long. We are supporting our community residents. It feels very privileged to be a part of a special flyover event that honors us."

The aircrafts also flew over Ironwood, Ontonagon and Florence, Wisconsin.

