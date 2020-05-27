Extraordinary nurses recognized at UP Health System

UP Health System-Marquette is proud to partner with The Daisy Foundation to honor the compassionate care of our extraordinary nurses throughout the year by honoring them with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at UP Health System-Marquette to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s, colleagues, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."

Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, said, "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at [hospital] are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.

“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that” stated Robin Waters, RN, NEBC, Director of Nursing and Interim Chief Nursing Officer at UP Health System-Marquette.

In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 3,900 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of direct care Nurses, Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students, through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects and for nurses participating in medical missions.

To nominate an extraordinary nurse with a DAISY nomination, visit http://www.mgh.org/for-healthcare-professionals/daisy-award, to submit a nomination form. For more information on the DAISY award, please visit the DAISY Foundation website at http://DAISYfoundation.org

------------

About UP Health System - Marquette - UP Health System – Marquette (UPHS – Marquette) is a federally-designated Regional Referral Center for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (UP). UPHS - Marquette is a Level II Trauma Center, as verified by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma. The Joint Commission awarded the hospital the Gold Seal of Approval for its Primary Stroke Center in 2010, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan gave UPHS - Marquette its Blue Distinction Center+ Designation for Spine Surgery, Maternity Care, and Knee & Hip Replacement in 2016. The UP Health System – Marquette Cancer Care program is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and is the only accredited cancer program in the Upper Peninsula. We have been granted designation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. UP Health System - Marquette received Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI accreditation by the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care in December 2016.

About Duke LifePoint Healthcare - Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture of Duke University Health System, Inc. and LifePoint Health (NASDAQ: LPNT), was established to build a dynamic network of hospitals and healthcare providers. The joint venture, which brings together LifePoint's experience in community-based hospital management and Duke's world-renowned leadership in patient safety and clinical quality systems, is strengthening and improving healthcare delivery by providing community hospitals the clinical, quality and operational resources they need to grow and prosper.