Extra precautions taken in hospitals for childbirth during pandemic

While hospitals have been the front lines for battling the coronavirus they're still focused on normal day to day operations like delivering babies.

"I know there's some worry about being in the hospital and being exposed, but we are taking precautions for every patient that comes here, especially those that are coming to give birth," said Christiann Rosemurgy, Staff Midwife at Aspirus Keweenaw.

Aspirus has made updates during this time and requires all staff to wear personal protective equipment with every patient contact and in the delivery room.

"As well as a recommendation for the second stage of labor, which would be the pushing stage, for moms to be donned with a mask. We know COVID-19 is spread by droplets contact and that would be a period of time during the labor birth process where that could occur," added Rosemurgy.

As well the hospital is still allowing expecting mothers to have their support person in the delivery room with them, however all other visitors are not allowed in the hospital.

"And any mom and baby who are well and stable 24 hours after birth are being discharged to their homes, because we feel they're best off there. So no visitors, and we recommend having no visitors when they return to their homes as well," said Rosemurgy

While there is worry about giving birth in a hospital during this time, Aspirus feels it's still the safest place for childbirth.

"It's the safest place for you, if there's something that is going to go wrong I have everything I need available to help you, and you don't have that at home," said Rosemurgy.

