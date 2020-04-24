Extended "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order lifts ban on motorized boating

The extended Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order signed by Governor Whitmer today means good news for anglers and boaters.

The order lifts the previous ban on motorized boating in lakes and rivers, allowing those activities to take place again. However, some restrictions still apply. Those who are boating still must follow the social distancing guidelines, and only go out with members of your household.

This news is well received, especially with trout fishing season opening on Saturday across the state.

“There’s a lot of anglers and boaters that are real happy about this decision that’s been made today, and to see motorized boating be able to be reinstated up here in the UP where a lot of people enjoy getting out on the water,” said John Pepin, Public Information Officer, Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

State boating access sites are open and available for use. Services located at these access sites, such as bathrooms, are closed at this time.