Expansion of MCOLES adds more diverse voices to law enforcement training

More diverse voices are being added to the governing body that develops and sets the standards for law enforcement training in Michigan.

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order adding four new seats to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards. The director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, and three other civilians will fill these seats.

"I think that that expansion is very appropriate, especially in light of recent events around the country, the world, and even here around Marquette County," said Matt Wiese, Marquette County Prosecutor.

This decision was made in the wake of recent high profile killings of African-Americans by police, as well as weeks of protest nationwide.

"It's better to get out ahead of it and be proactive so that we don't have that type of case in Michigan, and hopefully things will change everywhere around the nation," said Wiese.

Standards set by the commission apply to law enforcement at all levels in the state. That includes the state police, all the way down to cities and municipalities.

"They set standards for training, for education, they do some lobbying work on statutes if we need statutory revisions," said Wiese.

The governor hopes these new voices will bring diversity to a commission filled mostly with law enforcement.

"This perspective from more people will only improve law enforcement in how they do their work through community policing practices," said Wiese.

The hope is this move will help to eliminate any hidden, or systemic biases that may exist in our state's law enforcement.

