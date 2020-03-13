Expanded visitor restrictions at UP Health System

UP Health System - Bell, Marquette and Portage are expanding visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Effective Friday morning, UPHS says all routine visiting is suspended until further notice for the safety of patients, their loved ones and medical staff.

UPHS thanks everyone for their patience and understanding as the health system works to protect patients and keep communities safe.

For up-to-date information, visit www.CDC.gov. You can also visit hospital websites and view preparedness information for UPHS - Bell, Marquette and Portage.