Expanded COVID-19 testing on Mackinac Island for essential workers

As a result of recent investigations of COVID-19, the Mackinac Island Medical Center, part of the Mackinac Straits Health System, is beginning testing of essential workers in high profile positions on the Island.

The first round of testing is being conducted on April 24, 2020 with workers most likely to have frequent contact with Island residents.

Those being tested in the first round include grocery, banking, UPS, USPS, city employees, and medical center staff.

On April 27 and 28, a second round of testing of employees will be done for boat workers.

LMAS District Health Department continues to urge residents of Mackinac Island and all our county residents to strictly follow the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-59 which extends the Stay Home/Stay Safe requirement through May 15, 2020. Cloth face coverings are now required for public indoor locations such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

It is absolutely necessary that all residents in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft counties take seriously the guidance to social distance and assume that any interaction could be with a person with COVID-19.

Interactions with anyone from outside the household should be strictly limited to necessary trips for groceries or medical care and strict measures to reduce risk, including wearing a cloth face covering and frequent hand washing or using hand sanitizer should be taken. Household members going to the store should be limited to no more than two people and no one under the age of 16.

LMAS District Health Department continues to work closely with state, local, and tribal partners to respond to and mitigate this public health threat.

Unprecedented, aggressive efforts have been taken to contain the spread and reduce the impact of this virus. We will not be successful in these efforts without cooperation from all residents across our counties.