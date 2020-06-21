Escape MQT reopening this week

Businesses continue to open across the Upper Peninsula in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest is Escape Marquette.

Marquette's only escape room will reopen this upcoming Wednesday, June 24. As they prepare to reopen, several new measures will be put in place. There will be extra cleaning done, with games staggered by twenty minutes. Masks are required for those who can wear them, and there are masks, gloves, and plenty of hand sanitizer available for those who attend.

“We're really excited to be able to reopen,” said Escape Marquette founder Anna Hemstock. “It was a really tough hundred days being quarantined and not being able to do what we love the most. This is a family run business, it's a small, local run business and we really needed to get reopen to continue to thrive.”

You can book your game online, and use the discount code SUMMER40 for 40% off.

