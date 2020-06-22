Escanaba to hold Fourth of July event on July 3

The City of Escanaba is proud of its Fourth of July event every year.

“We are going to have the Fourth of July fireworks on Friday, July 3. It’s going to be at dusk. We will have the city band playing from 8:30 to 9:30 and we will have various food vendors on site,” said Kim Peterson, City of Escanaba Recreation Director.

Even though Fourth of July is on a Saturday this year, the city has to host it on the third because of scheduling.

“We don’t have any contractors available for July Fourth. We used the same contractor for the last 20 years and of course when they went out of business, everyone is established somewhere else,” said Peterson.

This year’s event will be a smaller scale version of previous years. But you can still expect food vendors, the city band, and of course, fireworks.

“We encourage everyone to bring their lawn chairs, bring their coolers, come down with their families. But just be mindful of everyone else around them,” said Peterson.

They’re asking that everyone is mindful of those around them.

“We still encourage everyone to social distance, to follow the governor’s executive orders,” said Peterson.

But that’s not all the city has planned. The annual Rock the Dock event will be hosted this Saturday, July 27. There will be food, live music, and a lot of fun.

“It’s a free event so everyone can come out. We will also have food vendors on site. So, we want everyone to come on down, bring their lawn chairs, bring their families, bring their coolers if they want.”

Rock the dock will begin at 5 p.m. at the Escanaba Municipal Docks.