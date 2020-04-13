Escanaba snowfall Sunday night

Little snowman in a driveway. (WLUC photo)
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba residents woke up to a layer of snow outside their windows Monday morning.

It was just enough to bring out your snow shovel again or make a mini snowman.

But the sudden snowfall didn’t stop people from getting outside. People were still walked their dogs and enjoyed the fresh air.

Although most of the day was overcast, the sun tried to peek through the clouds around noon.

As the day went on, temperatures began to rise and the snow was already beginning to melt away.

 
