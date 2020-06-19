Escanaba residents call for City Council member to resign

Thursday night several people voiced their call for Escanaba City Council member Dr. Ralph Blasier to resign.

This comes after Dr. Blasier made comments earlier in the month stating "any person throwing objects at police, shooting at anyone, looting or setting fires, will be shot in both legs and left lying there till dawn. And at dawn, each person will have to crawl to the hospital."

Escanaba City Council members had no comment Thursday night on the matter. Mr. Blasier's comment earlier this month was in reference to the possibility of people getting violent at the city's 4th of July event. Recall language has been submitted to the city. There will be a clarity hearing for the recall language on June 29.

