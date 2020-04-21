Escanaba mobile food pantry

Nearly 37 million Americans struggle with hunger. That desire to eat is not just a want, it’s a need.

“We want you to also be strong and healthy as well at a time where the disease is at an epidemic high,” said Tony Ludwig, Marquette Seventh-day Adventist Church, pastor.

And in this time of job loss and not knowing what will happen next, hunger knows no boundaries. But Escanaba residents gathered today to make sure no one in their community goes without food.

“It’s been an amazing opportunity to be able to serve so many families that are in need. We’ve partnered with the Seventh-day Adventist Church and it’s just been a beautiful thing to see people come together,” said Paul Culbertson, Wellspring Community Church, pastor.

More than 40 volunteers gathered to hand out boxes of food for Feed America.

“The unemployment is at an all-time high. So if community churches and pastors can work together, when the food need is so great, we can do food mobiles like this,” said Ludwig.

Cars lined up at 3:00 p.m. to get nearly three weeks’ worth of food.

“We have enough to feed 500-600 families today. It’s coming from Feed America in Lower Michigan and our Seventh-day Adventist pantry,” said Robin Wycoff, Escanaba Seventh-day Adventist Church, Community Center Director.

There are plans for more food drives, but right now, they’re asking for your patience.

“We can only schedule so many at a time and we can only bring in so much food at one time. So be patient and we are working on getting it to different areas,” said Wycoff.

“We’re doing this because we love the community. We do this because we’ve been in the community for a long time,” said Ludwig.

“So we’re very thankful and grateful that we’re able to be a helping hand right now as we still have a lot of families that are really hurting through this time period,” said Culbertson.

For more information on the food drives, visit the Feed America West Michigan website.