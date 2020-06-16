Escanaba man receives a vacation he never asked for

Escanaba resident Don Curran and his partner left the U.P. in February for a vacation on a cruise ship.

Looking out of cruise ship window. (Photo courtesy of Don Curran)

“It was going to be the 14-day cruise of a lifetime from San Francisco to Hawaii and back,” said Curran.

But on their way back to California, the ship received an unexpected announcement.

“We were informed that some folks who had been on the ship previously on a trip to Mexico had tested positive for the coronavirus. From then on, things kinda went south,” said Curran.

Unable to port, the boat circled in the Pacific Ocean. Passengers were confined to their rooms while crewmembers brought them food.

Four days later, everything changed.

“We’re told ‘hey, we’ve got a plane going out to Dobbins air reserve base in Atlanta where we’re going to put you under quarantine for 14 days.’” Said Curran.

At the Dobbins Air Reserve base, everyone was able to move around a little more.

“You could get out. You could walk around but they had you all fenced in, so you didn’t go far,” said Curran.

The original two-week cruise turned into a month and six days – 18 of those days at sea.

“The final tally I’m told on the ship was 31 cases of which 19 were crew members. To keep that in perspective, the ship had about 1100 crew I believe and about 2500 passengers,” said Curran.

Curran says the cruise line, Princess Cruises, did an excellent job taking care of their passengers. Everyone received full refunds and a free cruise in the next year.

“I may have to think a little while before I want to get on a cruise ship again, but it’s a nice little perk. I might be tempted in February when the winds are blowing and the Caribbean seems to be beckoning me,” said Curran.