UPDATE: 'Escanaba in Da Moonlight' Thursday show canceled due to weather

UPDATE: The Thursday opening show of "Escanaba in Da Moonlight" has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Actors prepare for "Escanaba in Da Moonlight." (WLUC Photo)

If you have bought tickets for Thursdays opener, the ticket is good for any other performance.

For questions regarding refunds, e-mail info@vistatheater.org.

The story of the famous “Buckless Yooper” Reuben Soady, comes to life beginning Thursday night at the Vista Theater's premiere of “Escanaba in Da Moonlight.”

"We're trying to figure out, you know, if he's [Reuben] cursed. There's all sorts of supernatural things going on with UFOs and aliens and a lot of shenanigans. It's quite interesting,” said Aidan Pietila, who plays the lead role of Reuben Soady.

While many Yoopers are familiar with the 2001 movie starring Jeff Daniels, Kim Joki, the play’s director, says the play brings a much different experience.

"The biggest difference, is you have an interaction between the audience and the stage. It makes a whole different feel for the play itself,” Joki said.

Joki says the audience can expect to feel as though they are right there at the Soady Deer Camp.

"We have Yoopers playing Yoopers, where the movie and the play downstate had 'Lopers' playing Yoopers. I think that makes a difference. It's more authentic,” Joki added.

Pietila says he's excited to be a part of a production that’s near and dear to many Yoopers.

"This came out in the early 2000s. I was in middle school, and I was like 'holy cow!' Seeing Yoopers on the big screen, you don't get to see that! So it's a really great thing to be a part of,” Pietila said.

Both Joki and Pietila add the performances are guaranteed to be full of laughs.

Beer will also be available at the concession stand for Saturday night performances.

For show times and to purchase tickets, click here.

