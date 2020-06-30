Escanaba blood drive Wednesday

AirMed is partnering with the U.P. Health System for a blood drive on Wednesday.

Hosted at the hangar behind OSF Hospital in Escanaba, the blood drive will be open from noon until 4 p.m. Donors are asked to bring a photo I.D. and a face mask.

When you donate here, your blood will stay here in the U.P. and help another Yooper.

“We’re just very excited for this opportunity to invite folks from our community right into our hangar, to maybe take a peek at our helicopter maybe before or after they give blood and donate some blood to help their community and their neighbors and maybe even their family,” said Carrie Bartel-Petrin, Membership Sales Manager for AirMed Care Network.

The blood drive is open for appointments and walk-ins. To schedule an appointment, call Carrie at 906-241-3855.