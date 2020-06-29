Escanaba Summer Concert Series returns

Escanaba’s free Summer Concert Series kicks off tonight in Ludington Park with Blue Line Group.

Escanaba native Kevin Chown will be emceeing all summer. Each week will feature a different, local band that will play from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The bands Wingin’ It, Sit Down Francis, ToHuBoHu, Say What? and Grand Design will each take the stage this summer. If a Monday gets rained out, the concert will be moved to Tuesday.

“It keeps everybody together and they can come out and have a good time and they can bring everybody. Their whole family can come, their friends can come; it’s something they all can enjoy together,” said Paula Jordan, Events Coordinator for the Bonifas Art Center.

The Bonifas Art Center is also doing raffles each week so make sure to get there early and buy your tickets.