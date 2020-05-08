Escanaba Seventh-day Adventist Church food pantry open to help the community

The Seventh-day Adventist food pantry in Escanaba is continuing to help the community through the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.

In addition to their mobile pantries, the church continues to open their pantry Mondays and Fridays from 1 p.m. till 4p.m.

The church needs donations – both monetary and food donations. Non-perishable foods are in high demand so they can make full meals when they give out boxes of food.

“We want to make sure that our community is healthy and strong. So, if there is a need, we definitely want to be able to meet that need,” said Tony Ludwig, Escanaba Seventh-day Adventist Church pastor and associate director of the food pantry.

All monetary donations go strictly to the food pantry so the church can better provide for the community.