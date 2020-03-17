Escanaba Schools pack boxes of food

The district school board wants to make sure students don’t go hungry while Michigan schools are closed.

Volunteers made up of teachers, faculty, and staff spent the day packing boxes of food for students in need.

The school board wants the community to know that their top concern is the students.

“We’re gonna do our best to take care of kids – that’s our top priority. We know this is a difficult time for families and we’re hoping that the food distribution which we’ll do today, the 20th and the 30th is gonna help out in some way,” said Coby Fletcher, superintendent of Escanaba.

The distribution will continue March 20th and 30th from 2-7 p.m.

Below is a Facebook post from Escanaba Area Public Schools:

“Reminder: Food boxes to provide breakfast and lunch meals for area students will be available for drive-thru pick up in the EHS west parking lot today between 2:00 and 7:00 PM. We are operating on the honor system; drivers will be asked to provide the student’s school and grade level for each box being picked up. Staff members will be on hand to load the boxes directly into vehicles, and Escanaba Public Safety will be assisting to help maintain the flow of traffic. Drivers, please make sure there’s sufficient and easily accessible space in your vehicle so the boxes can be quickly loaded. Thanks!”

