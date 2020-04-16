No injuries in Escanaba house fire

Escanaba Public Safety responded to a report of smoke and flames shooting out of a house on the 700 block of 16th street in Escanaba on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release.

Officers said they were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The house received some damage and officers said there were no reported injuries.

The fire is under investigation and the cause is currently unknown.

Delta County Central Dispatch, Red Cross, Rampart, Escanaba City Electric, and DTE also assisted with the fire response.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.