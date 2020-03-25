Escanaba Public Safety reminds residents to abide by 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order

The Escanaba Public Safety Department and the Delta County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are requesting businesses, organizations, and citizens to abide by the Executive Orders as signed and authorized by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Executive Orders are a necessity in an effort to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.

Escanaba Public Safety has received several calls of businesses that have remained open, even though they do not fall under the exceptions, as outlined in Executive Orders 2020-20 and 2020-21.

Escanaba Public Safety, with the guidance from the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office, has given these businesses and organizations an initial warning to comply with the Executive Orders immediately before enforcement action is taken.

A violation of the Governor’s Executive Orders is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine. Additional licensing sanctions could be imposed for businesses and/or organizations that require a state license to operate.

Escanaba Public Safety holds the civil liberties of the City’s citizens with high regard during this pandemic while trying to balance the need to enforce the Executive Orders as authorized by the Governor.

Escanaba Public Safety understands these are unprecedented times which require all of our efforts to help combat the COVID-19 Virus.