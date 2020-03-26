Escanaba Public Safety becomes PPE donation drop-off location

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety is becoming a drop-off point for donations of personal protection equipment (PPE) items.

Read the guidelines for donating below.

"In an effort to have a central point of drop off for donations and disbursement to Delta County’s first responders, the Escanaba Public Safety Department, in conjunction with the Emergency Management Coordinator, ask the public if donations are being dropped off to do so at Escanaba Public Safety.

"For those of you who have not been to Escanaba Public Safety, the department is located at 1900 3rd Avenue North, just behind Elmer’s County Market.

"Please keep in mind the Governor’s Executive Orders. We ask that dropping off of donations be done only during the times where individuals need to venture out to the grocery store or other accepted exemptions.

"If someone does want to donate PPE items but does not want to venture out, please do not hesitate to call your respective agency, i.e. Escanaba Public Safety [906-786-5911], Delta County Sheriff's Office [906-786-3633], and Gladstone Public Safety [906-428-3131], so arrangements can be made to pick up the donations.

"Donations for PPE such as rubber gloves, N95 masks or similar, Tyvek style suits, and safety glasses/clear shields are in a shortage.

"First responders are also seeking hand sanitizer, sanitizer wipes, and disinfectant spray, such as Lysol or EPA approved COVID-19 Virus disinfectant, as well.

"The public has made several generous donations of these types of items in the last couple of days and all of our first responders greatly appreciate the community’s support.

"Please keep in mind that even though the donations will be housed at Escanaba Public Safety, all of the donated PPE items will be disbursed among the other first responders and medical personnel as well."