Escanaba High School seniors graduate

Escanaba high school seniors walked across their graduation stage in a socially distanced graduation.

Cars lined up in the parking lot in front of the school as graduates got out of their cars one by one and graduated. Family members and friends decorated their cars in support. Teachers and staff sat in lawn chairs and cheered on their seniors.

"I'd like to give one last shout out to my whole class. All of us graduating seniors for being together these last four years, I've really enjoyed it. And once and Eskymo, always an Eskymo,” said Gabrianna Salo, an EHS graduate.

Congratulations seniors!