Escanaba High School plans special events for seniors

Escanaba High School teachers and staff have been trying to find a way to make their seniors feel special.

“We’ve been trying to find a variety of reasons and ways that we can get out to them and really show our appreciation for all their hard work and we’re just looking to really just brighten their day and let them know how much we appreciate them,” said Darcy Greibel, Escanaba Jr./Sr. principal.

So today, everyone got on decorated school buses to put signs in senior’s front yards.

“They’re like our children so we just want to let them know how much they’re loved,” said Greibel.

Now, they’re planning a special drive-by graduation on May 22.

“Everything we can do to make that celebration be unique, one of a kind, and a true celebration of what they’ve accomplished. So yep, we’ve got some things in the works and we’re excited about it,” said Greibel.

And the senior class is thankful.

“Everything that administration and teachers have done for us, I’ve been really grateful to at least have something,” said Gabrianna Salo, a graduating senior at Escanaba High School.

“Thank you for always pushing us and being there for us,” said Madison Ide, a graduating senior at Escanaba High School.

And as these seniors transition into their next chapter of life, the teachers and staff at Escanaba High School will continue to cheer them on.

“Go be good people, be kind, be compassionate. Find something that you enjoy and set a goal and shoot for it,” said Greibel.

“I’d like to give one last shout out to my whole class, all of us graduating seniors for being together these last four years. I’ve really enjoyed it with everyone. once an Eskymo, always an Eskymo,” said Salo.