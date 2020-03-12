Escanaba High School makes changes to protect against coronavirus

Even though there are no reported cases of coronavirus in the Upper Peninsula, everyone is taking precautions against the virus.

At Escanaba High School, several events have been canceled. This includes state-wide robotics and music competitions.

“We were preparing not only our team's robot, but also preparing the school for what we were about to about to do which was host 40 teams,” said Gage Kluka, robotics team head mentor.

“MSBOA which is the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association, sets up a bunch of state festivals that were scheduled for this Saturday. All of them have been canceled across the state due to the virus outbreak and so none of the kids will be going to that this weekend,” said Bruce Cassell, Escanaba High School band director.

Months of preparation has gone into both of these events.

“The kids put in tons of effort. We’ve got seniors this year that that’s kinda the hard part about it,” said Kluka.

“I am honestly really sad. I’ve been on the team for three years, but this was going to be my first home competition. And I’m really sad because I was excited and I wanted our school to see it and I wanted everybody in my class to know what we do and why we’re always here and see us actually in action,” said Mackenzie Walker, robotics team media captain.

Musicians are sad as well.

“They started working on their original solos probably back in December or January and they went to the preliminary event the February that we held here in Escanaba and those that got first divisions would move on to the state level, which would’ve been this Saturday,” said Cassell.

But in the midst of disappointment, the school is trying to look at the brighter side.

“We’ve got concerts that we can work on. We also have a band trip that we have scheduled to New York at the end of April and so we’re kind of waiting to see what we’re going to do about that as well. So, pretty much the rest of the year is just going to be waiting to see what happens,” said Cassell.

“We plan on perfecting our robot. Then maybe inviting a couple teams who live close by and we could just come and have some fun on our practice field,” said Gabe Peterson, robotics team builder.

In addition to the band and robotics team, several sporting events have been changed. You can find more about the high school sports schedules here.

These actions follow guidelines from the state on how to handle schools and other mass events. For exact information on those guidelines, click here.

Read this letter about taking precautionary measures against the coronavirus, sent out by the Delta-Schoolcraft Intermediate School District.

For continuing coronavirus coverage, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

