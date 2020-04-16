Escanaba City Council holds virtual meeting

The Escanaba City Council held a virtual meeting Thursday night.

One of the big items discussed was the Wastewater Treatment Plant SRF Project. At the meeting a motion passed to award a Saab Construction Corporation based out of Marshfield, Wis. the just-over $13 million construction contract.

With the decision to award the contract, council members now hope to further discuss water rate increases.

"We do need the improvements for our wastewater plant. I was still looking to see if there is a way to kind of space out the increases more, instead of a giant increase.So, hopefully, we can discuss that further,” said City Council Member, Tyler DuBord.

