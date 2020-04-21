Escanaba Area Public Schools move online

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all schools do not return to their physical building for the remainder of the school year.

“We looked at a variety of options. We really began by looking at the needs of our kids and our families. So we started with a survey to see how many of them had internet access and then available devices at home,” said Coby Fletcher, Escanaba Area Public Schools, superintendent.

The survey responses indicated that the school system would be able to provide devices and internet access to everyone who needed it, ensuring all students can learn online.

“Quite a few are using Google Classrooms. At some of the lower grade levels they’re using more of a blog type format and providing quite a few of online resources there,” said Fletcher.

But staff says it’s not the same.

“They just miss the kids. You know, we went into education because we like being with kids and educating without kids present is just not nearly as much fun for us. So I would say we miss you,” said Fletcher.

