Episcopal churches in northern Michigan temporarily suspend all in-person worship services, gatherings

Five bishops representing leadership from Michigan’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) and The Episcopal Church issued a joint statement today in response to Governor [Gretchen] Whitmer’s recommendations regarding the growing public health crisis around COVID-19.

Emphasizing the need to respond collectively and with compassion for those who are most vulnerable, the letter explains,“As People of God, it is our moral, civic, and spiritual obligation to care for one another by taking the necessary steps to slow the spread of this virus and continue to serve our communities with generosity, hope, and joy.”

Episcopal Churches in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will be closed for worship and all gatherings and meetings until the end of March. Online gatherings are encouraged and diocesan staff will assist with setting up this technology.

The Rt. Rev. Rayford Ray - Bishop, The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan

Other signing bishops include:

• The Rt. Rev. Whayne M. Hougland, Jr. - Bishop, The Episcopal Dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan

• The Rev. Dr. Donald P. Kreiss - Bishop, SE Michigan Synod ELCA

• The Rt. Rev. Dr. Bonnie A. Perry - Bishop, The Episcopal Diocese of Michigan

• The Rev. Dr. Craig A. Satterlee - Bishop, NW Lower Michigan Synod ELCA

The Episcopal Church and the ELCA have been in a relationship of “full communion” since 2001, based on a common call to mission.

This means that both churches retain their autonomy and structures but have agreed to work together for joint mission and witness in the world.

