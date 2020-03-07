Environmental Education workshop held at Pictured Rocks Education Shelter

On Saturday, educators from across the Upper Peninsula attended a teaching workshop in Munising.

It was held at the Pictured Rocks Education Shelter. Representatives from the Michigan State Extension Office and National Parks service led the workshop.

They outlined various hands-on environmental science experiments for teachers to share with their students. The lessons come from Project Learning Tree, an organization which designs lessons that promote outdoor learning.

“Definitely, we like to promote that idea of having schools and teachers running their own environmental education programs, that they’re able to get their kids outside to really instill in them not just an idea of preservation, but to get them comfortable with exploring the outdoors too,” said Zachary Gostling, Education Technician for the National Parks Service.

UP kindergarten through eighth grade teachers, as well as education representatives from the Wildlife Service and National Park Service attended the work shop.