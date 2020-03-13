Energy Task Force to submit propane alternatives report

The U.P. Energy Task Force is working on a propane availability report to submit to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The task force met Friday morning to discuss how they would approach the issue.

“Today is going to be devoted to editing and getting all of task force member’s thoughts and suggestions on our final report on propane availability and alternatives for the U.P.,” said Mike Prusi, Energy Task Force Vice President.

According to Prusi, about 20 percent of U.P. residents use propane for heating and cooking.

But U.P. residents say it’s about more than just propane. People came to the meeting Friday to have their voice heard on anything from solar panel farming to high utility prices.

“We’ve invested very heavily financially. Not only financially, but in sweat equity, in our property and in our community. Now the industrial solar [farm] in our community is threatening our quality of life,” said one Escanaba Township resident.

“Now we are faced with the possibility of a solar farm. If the proposed project is approved for Escanaba Township, I will be looking at thousands of solar panels for the rest of my life instead of cows,” said another Escanaba Township resident.

“Many pay really, really high rates. One individual pays $800 a month, excuse me, doesn’t pay that, that’s what they’re billed, but only pays $500 a month because he cannot afford more,” said Kalvin Hartwig, We the People Michigan’s energy and environment issues organizer.

A full report on the U.P.’s energy alternatives must be submitted to the governor by March 31

