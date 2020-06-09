Endangered missing person alert issued for Beecher man

An alert has been issued for a missing Marinette County man who was last seen near the Island Resort & Casino.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 66-year-old Jimmy Willey left his residence in Beecher at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. He was last seen driving east on US-2 & 41, east of the Island Resort & Casino in Harris at about noon Saturday.

An endangered missing person alert was issued Tuesday morning through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

Investigators say Willey was driving a black 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan with a Wisconsin temporary tag of B1002AE. Willey is diabetic. He walks with a distinct limp and uses a cane. He is 6 feet and 200 lbs with green eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information about Willey's whereabouts should call the Marinette County Sheriff's Office at 715-732-7616.