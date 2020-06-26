Enbridge Energy addresses recent damage to the pipeline's eastern segment

Operations on Enbridge Energy's Line 5 project have come to a stop after reports of significant damage to an anchor support on the east leg of the Line 5 Pipeline.

"We saw an issue with support that had gone into 2018 where the top of that support had shifted from its original position,” said Enbridge Energy Spokesperson, Ryan Duffy.

Duffy says the company immediately shut down both the east and west legs of the pipeline, started inspecting the area with divers and the entire line with their remote operated vehicles.

"We immediately notified the State, and our Federal regulator and the EPA right away,” he explained.

After Enbridge did further research and realized the issue didn't involve the west leg of the pipeline, Duffy says the company restarted the west leg, while keeping the east leg shut down.

But the State still found the situation to be alarming, which led to Thursday’s motion for a temporary restraining order requiring Enbridge to cease all transport operations of its line.

In a statement, Attorney General Dana Nessel says:

“While the fact that Enbridge reactivated one of the lines before consulting with the State is concerning, the fact that the company has failed to disclose the cause of this damage is equally alarming, considering the impact a breach in the pipeline could have to our state residents and economy,” said Nessel.

Duffy says Enbridge is disappointed in the Ingham County Circuit Court Judge's ruling.

However, Duffy says the company looks forward to providing the court with the information it requested to continue operations.