Empty grocery store shelves

Over the past few days, grocery store shelves have been wiped clean.

“It has the appearance of preparing for a four day blizzard up here where everyone is coming in, stocking up cause they don’t want to get caught short,” said Rod Stende, Elmer’s County Market general manager.

Even though there is a very real fear of having nothing left, another delivery truck will always come.

“If you have a good supply of groceries yourself, and you’ve got plenty of toilet paper, check with a neighbor or an older friend or something that may not have stocked up like you have. So kinda share some of your bounty with them also,” said Stende.

And while it might feel like everyone is out panic shopping, several customers at Elmer’s County Market say they’re just trying to do routine grocery shopping.

“We didn’t have any fears about coming into town and or grocery shopping. We just kinda Purell-ed up our cart and our hands and we feel fairly safe here,” said Denise Young, a customer at Elmer’s County Market.

“I don’t think people should be buying in bulk as much as they are because we should leave some for our elderly. Our elderly folks can’t get out. And when they do finally get out it’s hard for them to get things that aren’t there,” said Dean Herbst, another customer at Elmer’s County Market.

Elmer’s has put a limit of one paper goods product per person in order to give everyone an opportunity to buy what they need.

And while you're out shopping, remember the people that work at these stores. They are doing the best they can to make sure shelves are as stocked as possible during this chaotic time.