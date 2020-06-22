Employees of UP Health System - Marquette hold Blood Drive

Employees of UP Health System - Marquette came together on Monday, June 22 to support patients at hospitals across the Upper Peninsula.

They held an Employee’s Blood Drive with the UP Regional Blood Center inside the hospital. While entrance into the facility is still limited, hospitals are beginning to ramp back up. This means they need a larger supply of blood during a time where this is a critical need for donations.

“The employees are seeing the first-hand need for blood, so everyone at the hospital is kind of stepping up, taking their lunch breaks to come donate blood to help UP wide bring up blood donations for thirteen hospitals across the UP,” said Rachel Heath, Blood Collection Coordinator at the UP Regional Blood Center.

The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba. For more information on how to donate, click here.