Employee at Eastwood Nursing Center in Negaunee tests positive for COVID-19

The Eastwood Nursing Center says one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The nursing center said in a Facebook post Sunday that the employee worked in the laundry department and did not have any direct contact with residents.

Eastwood Nursing Center says the case is believed to be an isolated incident. Four employees who worked closely with the individual who tested positive have all been tested with negative results.

46 employees who have been tested had negative results. The nursing center says it currently has 22 pending employee tests that it is aware of.

Five residents had been tested prior to Sunday and were negative for COVID-19.

Eastwood says it will be testing most of its residents on Monday but is still waiting on a few consents from residents, which the facility says will be taken care of Monday morning. The nursing center says it has enough test kits to test all residents and 25 additional employees.

236 test kits are expected to arrive on Monday or Tuesday from Eastwood's lab partner NxGen MDx out of Grand Rapids, and the facility says it will be testing through the week.

